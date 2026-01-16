HVAC crews in Metro Detroit work ahead of dangerously cold weather

The Brief When it’s this cold, furnaces work a lot harder to keep you warm. FOX 2 caught up with an HVAC crew that was out on call to make sure everything in the client’s furnace was working properly.



As the temperature outside continues to plummet, how do you make sure your furnace doesn’t go "ka-put"?

Big picture view:

The big thing is preventative maintenance. Earlier on Friday, FOX 2 caught up with an HVAC crew that was out on call to make sure everything in the client’s furnace was working properly.

When it’s this cold, furnaces work a lot harder to keep you warm. There are some things you can do on your own to make sure it’s working properly.

What you can do:

Check furnace filters to see if they need to be replaced, make sure snow is not blocking your outside vents, and something you may not have thought of.

"Definitely check the humidifier," said Dave Upton. "Make sure there’s humidity in the house, because you need humidity in the air for it to heat. The hot air has to stick. It needs moisture in the air for that."

"We watch that thermostat all the time," said homeowner Thomas Katchmark. "You want to watch what’s going on in the house. At 81 years old, you get a little cold. The dog doesn’t get cold, Morgan runs around the house."

Another thing FOX 2 learned on Friday: make sure the batteries in your thermostat are working properly and don’t need to be replaced.