I-275 project closes freeway lanes, ramps -- Check detours here
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - More closures on I-275 started this week as part of the four-year Revive 275 project.
Northbound I-275 will have two lanes open from I-94 to M-14 through late fall.
The project started in early July with lane closures on northbound I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and southbound I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road. These closures will last until late fall.
In addition to freeway closures, 6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through early October. The Schoolcraft Road bridge over M-14 west of Haggerty Road will also be closed from Aug. 5 until early September.
Lane closures
NB I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and SB I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road
- One lane open from July 6 until late fall
NB I-275 from I-94 to 5 Mile Road
- Right lane closed from Aug. 2 until mid-September
Ramp closures
EB Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275
- Closed until Aug. 4
WB Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275
- Closed until Aug. 4
Detours
NB I-275 traffic heading for WB 6 Mile Road will use NB I-275 to WB 7 Mile Road, then SB I-275 to WB 6 Mile Road.
SB I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use SB I-275 to EB Ann Arbor Road, then NB I-275 to EB 6 Mile Road.
EB 6 Mile Road will be detoured to NB Haggerty Road, then EB 7 Mile Road to SB Newburgh Road back to EB 6 Mile Road.
WB 6 Mile Road will be detoured to NB Newburgh Road, then WB 7 Mile Road to SB Haggerty Road back to WB 6 Mile Road.
EB Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound 5 Mile Road, then SB Haggerty Road back to EB Schoolcraft Road.
Advertisement
WB Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to NB Haggerty Road, then WB 5 Mile Road back to WB Schoolcraft Road.