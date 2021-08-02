I-275 project closes freeway lanes, ramps -- Check detours here

More closures on I-275 started this week as part of the four-year Revive 275 project.

Northbound I-275 will have two lanes open from I-94 to M-14 through late fall.

The project started in early July with lane closures on northbound I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and southbound I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road. These closures will last until late fall.

In addition to freeway closures, 6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through early October. The Schoolcraft Road bridge over M-14 west of Haggerty Road will also be closed from Aug. 5 until early September.

Lane closures

NB I-275 from south of Huron River Road to I-94 and SB I-275 from I-94 to Huron River Road

One lane open from July 6 until late fall

NB I-275 from I-94 to 5 Mile Road

Right lane closed from Aug. 2 until mid-September

Ramp closures

EB Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275

Closed until Aug. 4

WB Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275

Closed until Aug. 4

Detours

NB I-275 traffic heading for WB 6 Mile Road will use NB I-275 to WB 7 Mile Road, then SB I-275 to WB 6 Mile Road.

SB I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use SB I-275 to EB Ann Arbor Road, then NB I-275 to EB 6 Mile Road.

EB 6 Mile Road will be detoured to NB Haggerty Road, then EB 7 Mile Road to SB Newburgh Road back to EB 6 Mile Road.

WB 6 Mile Road will be detoured to NB Newburgh Road, then WB 7 Mile Road to SB Haggerty Road back to WB 6 Mile Road.

EB Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound 5 Mile Road, then SB Haggerty Road back to EB Schoolcraft Road.

Advertisement

WB Schoolcraft Road traffic will be detoured to NB Haggerty Road, then WB 5 Mile Road back to WB Schoolcraft Road.