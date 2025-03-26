Expand / Collapse search

I-696 crash: Car gets stuck under semi truck, slowing traffic

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  March 26, 2025 4:41pm EDT
(Photo Credit: Macomb County Police and Fire Scanner)

The Brief

    • A portion of I-696 in Macomb County was blocked after a crash involving a car and a semi.
    • The right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp were closed, according to MDOT.
    • It is unknown if anyone was injured.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-696 slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon, where a car appeared to be stuck under a semi.

What they're saying:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said on Wednesday that the right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp near Mound have been blocked since 3:40 p.m. Ten minutes later, MDOT blocked off the left center lane and right center lane.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle stuck underneath a semi-truck. 

It is unknown as of 4:30 p.m. if anyone was injured. 

Officials say they have since cleared the area at 4:10 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Macomb County Police and Fire Scanner)

The Source: FOX 2 used information from MDOT's X, formerly known as Twitter, page. 

