I-696 crash: Car gets stuck under semi truck, slowing traffic
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-696 slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon, where a car appeared to be stuck under a semi.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said on Wednesday that the right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp near Mound have been blocked since 3:40 p.m. Ten minutes later, MDOT blocked off the left center lane and right center lane.
Photos from the scene showed a vehicle stuck underneath a semi-truck.
It is unknown as of 4:30 p.m. if anyone was injured.
Officials say they have since cleared the area at 4:10 p.m.
(Photo Credit: Macomb County Police and Fire Scanner)
The Source: FOX 2 used information from MDOT's X, formerly known as Twitter, page.