The Brief A portion of I-696 in Macomb County was blocked after a crash involving a car and a semi. The right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp were closed, according to MDOT. It is unknown if anyone was injured.



A crash on I-696 slowed down traffic Wednesday afternoon, where a car appeared to be stuck under a semi.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said on Wednesday that the right lane, right shoulder, and exit ramp near Mound have been blocked since 3:40 p.m. Ten minutes later, MDOT blocked off the left center lane and right center lane.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle stuck underneath a semi-truck.

It is unknown as of 4:30 p.m. if anyone was injured.

Officials say they have since cleared the area at 4:10 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Macomb County Police and Fire Scanner)