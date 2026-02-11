I-696 and I-75 ramp closures coming as Oakland County freeway construction project resumes

The Brief Several ramps at the I-696 and I-75 interchange are closing soon. Crews will rebuild ramp bases, drainage, and pavement. This is part of a multi-year project, called Restore the Reuther, to rebuild I-696.



Drivers will need to modify their routes soon as ramp closures begin at the I-696 and I-75 interchange in Oakland County.

When the rebuilding project resumes in early March, several ramps will be closed until early summer as crews rebuild ramp bases, drainage, and pavement. Bridge improvements will also be made.

Exact closing and reopening dates were not provided by the Michigan Department of Transportation. According to MDOT, closure durations will vary.

I-696 ramp closures

Closing in March:

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

Closing in early April:

The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 will remain open.

I-696 rebuild project

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from the Lodge Freeway to I-75 through 2026.

Westbound I-696 traffic is currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.