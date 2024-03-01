A major road construction project in southern Oakland County will begin this spring when crews rebuild the I-75 business loop.

The Square Lake Road improvement between I-75 and Woodward Avenue will rebuild the pavement, improve the drainage, new curb and gutter upgrades, as well as updating the ramps.

Construction will be completed by the end of the year, a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The work will happen in two stages, beginning with:

Closing Westbound I-75 BL from I-75 to M-1. That will be done by mid-summer.

Eastbound I-75 BL will then be closed between I-75 and M-1

Traffic heading west will be detoured further northbound onto I-75, then on westbound M-59. Continuing further west through the Woodward Loop to southbound I-75 BL, then west onto Square Lake Road.

MDOT says the project will support 213 jobs.

It'll cost $15 million.