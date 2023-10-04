I-75 carpool lanes to open in metro Detroit at the end of October

Carpool lanes are coming to I-75 in an effort to modernize some of the busiest highways in metro Detroit.

Legislation cleared the Michigan House of Representatives this week, giving approval for high occupancy vehicle lanes on new road construction projects. The bill is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"We’re trying to modernize our most heavily used freeways in metro Detroit," said Rob Morosi, with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The bill also mandates signage that designates where a carpool lane is and when they can be used. The goal of the incoming law is to reduce the number of vehicles on the road during peak travel times like rush hour.

"You’re encouraging carpooling, you’re trying to get a lesser number of vehicles on the roadway," Morosi said. "You don’t have the cars all packed in together trying to negotiate a 70 mph freeway."

It's part of a plan that went into effect in 2016, which aims to reduce crashes while improving traffic flow at the same time.

For I-75, the carpool lanes will be in effect Monday to Friday, from 6-9 a.m., and 3-6 p.m. It will stretch from Eight Mile to 12 Mile.

The highway will officially open with a brand-new paint job by the end of the month. It's been the sight of a massive road construction project that extends back years.

For anyone who uses the roadway without another occupant in the vehicle, they could get a ticket.