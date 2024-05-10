Unlicensed Michigan RV park owner accused of discharging raw sewage into groundwater

The owner of an unlicensed mid-Michigan RV park is accused of violating environmental laws and jeopardizing water quality by discharging raw sewage into groundwater.

Attorney General Dana Nessel recently filed a complaint against Daniel Courtemanche, 68, of Pinconning, for his actions at Ugly RV Park.

According to the complaint, he is operating the campground without a preconstruction permit and license, he installed and used non-compliant wastewater lagoons, and has created a public nuisance.

Nessel said Courtemanche contacted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in 2020 seeking guidance on the permitting process for campgrounds. Despite receiving clear instructions, Courtemanche allegedly proceeded to build and open Ugly RV Park without obtaining a preconstruction permit or license.

Courtmanche was previously issued a cease and desist order and violation notice from EGLE in 2022. The cease and desist was the result of complaints from the Bay County Health Department.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the wanton disregard of the legal safeguards in place to protect public health," said Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division (DWEHD). "When those safeguards are repeatedly ignored and disregarded, we have no alternative than to take action against those who flaunt the law. We appreciate the Attorney General’s partnership in ensuring that rogue actors are held accountable."

According to authorities, Courtmanche communicated with EGLE but never resolved the issues.

Nessel's office said the Ugly RV Park also has improperly engineered and constructed wastewater lagoons that discharge raw sewage to groundwater.

"Unpermitted campgrounds with non-compliant wastewater systems can pollute groundwater and threaten the health of an entire community, and violators must be held accountable," Nessel said. "I applaud EGLE for their efforts to protect the environment and take a stand against those who risk the public health of campers in our state and disregard necessary protections for groundwater."

The complaint is seeking injunctive relief, civil fines, and costs. Courtemanche is due in court June 6.