Flooding on I-75 forces freeway closure, reopened later Saturday night

As severe weather and heavy rain pushed into Metro Detroit, both directions of I-75 were closed at 11 Mile in Royal Oak due to flooding.

MDOT tweeted around 9:10 p.m. that both the north and southbound lanes of the freeway were closed after the heavy rain pushed through the area.

By the time MDOT said the freeway was closed due to flooding, the rain had pushed south into Wayne County.

Around 10 p.m., the flooding was gone and the freeway was moving again in both directions.

The flooding of the freeways comes almost a month to the day that I-94 flooded in Detroit after heavy rains fell, dropping 6 to 7 inches of rain.

READ: 6 flood prevention tips

As the thunderstorm pushed south and into Detroit, a flash flood warning was issued for all three counties - Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne Counties - until 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Tornado warnings that were issued for parts of Oakland and Macomb Counties were both lifted around 8:30 p.m. Saturday as a severe storm pushed into the Metro Detroit area.

The tornado warning was issued just before 8 p.m. for parts of both counties and included Pontiac, Troy, Rochester Hills, Warren, Sterling Heights, and more.

More than 93,000 DTE customers without power in Metro Detroit

The Macomb County tornado warning was dropped by 8:20 p.m., 10 minutes before it was set to expire.

Rotation spotted in the Oakland County area, which was focused north of West Bloomfield around 8:15, was pushing east in Pontiac and moving southeast at 25 MPH.

The Oakland County warning was set to expire at 8:45 p.m. but was lifted a little before 8:30 p.m.

It's unknown if a tornado ever touched down anywhere in Metro Detroit Saturday night.

Advertisement

However, winds of 65 mph were measured in West Bloomfield when the storm pushed into the area.