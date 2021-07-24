Over 114,000 DTE customers without power in Metro Detroit

DTE reports more than 100,000 customers were knocked into the dark Saturday evening as a powerful thunderstorm pushed into Metro Detroit.

The storm led to multiple tornado warnings being issued in Oakland and Macomb County and, according to DTE, 114,633 customers lost power as of 10:00 p.m.

The storm is the latest round of severe weather to hit metro Detroit, which has been inundated with rain over the past six weeks.

Most of the outages were in central and western Oakland County.

When the power is out, you need to be sure you're ready.

First, if you're without power, check to see if you're alone.

If you're a DTE Energy customer, you can do that on DTE Energy Outage Center here.

The DTE Outage Center includes real-time numbers including the percent of customers without power, the number of customers affected, the current outages, and how many crews are working.

The outage center also includes resources to contact police and fire and a way to check to see if your home or business is already part of an outage.

Second, be safe.

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines

Use caution near metal fences

If yellow barrier tape is up, it's there for a reason. Don't cross it

Don't drive over downed lines

Report a downed line if you see it on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call 800.477.4747.