I-94, NB Lodge Freeway closed in Detroit due to flooding; other roads also imapcted

Flooding has started on Metro Detroit freeways as rain continues to fall Friday.

I-94 is closed in both directions at the Lodge Freeway. The northbound lanes of the Lodge are also closed at Jefferson Avenue.

There is also flooding on southbound I-75 after 7 Mile Road, eastbound I-96 at Grand River, southbound Lodge Freeway at Davison, and northbound Southfield Freeway at Plymouth Road. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

Flooding is also expected on side streets, too.

Wayne County is under a Flood Warning until 5:15 p.m. Flood advisories have also been issued for Washtenaw County until 4 p.m. and Oakland and Macomb counties until 5 p.m.

Rain in southeast Michigan is expected to last into Friday evening before the weather clears up for the weekend. Friday afternoon rainfall rates may hit or exceed 1 inch an hour at times.

Rain totals will be lower to the north and higher to the south. The I-69 corridor should wind up with around .1 inch while the M-59 corridor increases to a quarter-inch or so. There will be higher totals elsewhere with Detroit, Ann Arbor, and points to the south seeing the greatest potential to achieve 2 inches or possibly more.

Last month, heavy rains led to flooding that closed I-94 in Detroit for days. Flooding also temporarily closed parts of every Detroit freeway after about 6-7 inches of rain pummeled the area.

Along with flooding freeways, many homes were heavily damaged by water and residents were left with huge messes to clean up.

On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority said it was ready for the next wave of rainfall.

"As it relates to the Conner Creek Pump Station, we have repaired the sub priming pump and confirmed the operation of the facility and its readiness," said Navid Mehram, with GLWA.

An issue with the Conner Creek Pump Station contributed to excessive flooding in late June.

Although all pumps were not working during the June rain event, GLWA repeatedly has said that does not equal a "failure" and as they prep for the upcoming rain event, they will rely on findings from an ongoing investigation to explain what took place.

"We have started our after-action review," Mehram said. "And as we indicated it will probably take 60 to 90 days before we can have results."

Officials also addressed issues about the power at the Freud Pump station, which cut out in the last storm.

"The power at the Freud pump station has been restored and working with utility supplies to make sure it stays stable," Mehram said.