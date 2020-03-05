I-75 closed this weekend between 8 Mile and Square Lake Road

Another I-75 closure is scheduled this weekend to resume work on the modernization project.

According to MDOT, I-75 will be closed in both directions between 8 Mile and Square Lake Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday, March 6 and reopening at 5 a.m. Monday, March 9. They'll begin closing entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and start lane closures around 10 p.m.

Crews will be demolishing the John R. Bridge and preparing for an upcoming traffic shift just north of I-696 between 13 Mile and Coolidge.

MDOT says northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on 8 Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound I-696 to southbound Woodward, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

The left lane of southbound 75 will also be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile over the weekend.

At 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes of 75 between 8 Mile and Coolidge will reopen in both directions for the remainder of the 2020 construction season.