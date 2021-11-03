article

Drivers on I-75 should prepare for a traffic headache this weekend as the state shuts down a solid chunk of I-75.

According to MDOT, southbound I-75 is closing completely between Square Lake and Eight Mile. The northbound closure will span a smaller stretch -- from Eight Mile up to Fourteen Mile.

The closures begin at 11 p.m. Friday and are expected to wrap up at 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. Friday and start lane closures at 10 p.m.

The ramps closed include all ramps to northbound I-75 from the Davison Freeway to Twelve Mile. All ramps to southbound I-75 will close from M-59 to Nine Mile.

Northbound traffic will be detoured west on Eight Mile to northbound Woodward, then eastbound Square Lake back to northbound I-75. Southbound traffic will take westbound Square Lake to southbound Woodward, then eastbound 8 Mile back to southbound I-75.

Crews need to close the freeway to demolish the Stephenson Highway bridge, restore southbound traffic to its normal path at Thirteen Mile, and finish paving on northbound I-75.

