I-75 closing in Detroit for Gordie Howe Bridge work this weekend

Work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge entry ramp to the U.S. will cause I-75 closures this weekend in Detroit.

As crews place support girders, there will be both full and partial closures on the freeway.

I-75 closures:

Partial closures – December 9, 2022, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• Three left lanes on northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street.

• Three left lanes on southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and the Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp

Full NB closures – December 9, 2022, at 9 p.m. – December 11, 2022, at 10 a.m.

• Northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street until 10 a.m. December 11

• All lanes of the Springwells Street on-ramp to northbound I-75 will close from December 9, 2022.

Full SB closures – December 9 – 12, 2022

• Southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and the Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp.

• All lanes of the Springwells Street off-ramp from southbound I-75 will close.

• The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.

• All lanes of the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Detours:

I-75 Major Through Traffic

Northbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.

Southbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.

I-75 Traffic Between I-275/I-75 and I-94/I-75 (Local Bound Traffic)

Northbound Traffic: Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at northbound I-75/Springwells Street exit Ramp, continue south on Springwells Street southbound, east on Fort Street eastbound, north on Clark Street northbound, then rejoin northbound I-75 through Clark/northbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound Traffic: Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at Clark Street southbound I-75 exit Ramp, then continue to southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on Clark Street, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Detour for Ambassador Bridge Ramp to Southbound I-75

Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Vernor Highway On-Ramp to Southbound I-75

Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.