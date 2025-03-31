I-75 shut down in Monroe County after possible shooting, deadly crash

The Brief State police are on the scene searching for a possible suspect in a potential shooting on I-75. A woman has been killed after being hit by a car when shots rang out from an unknown suspect. SB I-75 was shut down at Exit 6.



Michigan State Police (MSP) are on the scene investigating a possible shooting and deadly crash on I-75 on Monday night.

What they're saying:

MSP said just before 8:30 p.m., a Customs and Border Patrol agent stopped to check on a stranded driver on southbound I-75 near Lena Pier and Exit 6. Police say the agent talked with the driver where she gave her information.

The agent went back to his vehicle when officials said a gunshot rang out. MSP said the agent then saw a man run into the nearby woods. Police have not confirmed if this man was the suspected shooter.

That was when officials say the driver of the stranded vehicle attempted to run across the expressway and was hit by a car, where she later died.

What's next:

Officials are on the scene searching for the man.

An investigation is ongoing.

Southbound I-75 at Exit 6 has been closed while MSP does their search.

Drivers will want to find another route.