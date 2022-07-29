I-94 reopened in Detroit after Second Avenue Bridge installation - but lane restrictions remain

After a week of closures, I-94 access between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway reopened Friday following the transportation of a bridge down the highway.

The transportation of the Second Avenue Bridge required shutting down travel through a segment of Detroit for seven days. The Michigan Department of Transportation said that the roadway was reopened at 6 a.m.

However, not all the construction is complete and more travel restrictions will be in place.

The segment of the bridge that was installed refers to the skeleton of the structure. Crews will still need to construct the road that goes through the innovative design. It's the first network tied arch bridge ever built in Michigan, which means the cables on the bridge cross from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface.

According to MDOT, the design "eliminates the need for a center pier, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange."

What is the massive platform-moving vehicle carrying the Second Avenue Bridge?

As work continues on the bridge, here are the other restrictions that will remain in place: