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I-94 rollover crash near Dearborn at Oakwood shuts down highway, MDOT says

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 29, 2026 12:00am EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • MDOT reported that a rollover crash on I-94 has led to the freeway shutting down.
    • There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill.
    • It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if anyone was injured in the crash.

(FOX 2) - A rollover crash on I-94 has shut down the highway between Melvindale and Dearborn.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., MDOT reported that a rollover crash on eastbound I-94 at Oakwood had shutdown the freeway. There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill. 

At 11:23 p.m., MDOT posted an update stating all lanes had been closed. Meanwhile, traffic is slowly moving through the area, so drivers should avoid the area.

Crash on I-94 at Oakwood shuts down highway

Crash on I-94 at Oakwood shuts down highway

On Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., MDOT reported that a rollover crash on eastbound I-94 at Oakwood had shutdown the freeway. There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill. 

What's next:

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if anyone was injured in the crash.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from MDOT's social media in this report.

Car crashesDearborn