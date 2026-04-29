I-94 rollover crash near Dearborn at Oakwood shuts down highway, MDOT says

The Brief MDOT reported that a rollover crash on I-94 has led to the freeway shutting down. There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if anyone was injured in the crash.



A rollover crash on I-94 has shut down the highway between Melvindale and Dearborn.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., MDOT reported that a rollover crash on eastbound I-94 at Oakwood had shutdown the freeway. There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill.

At 11:23 p.m., MDOT posted an update stating all lanes had been closed. Meanwhile, traffic is slowly moving through the area, so drivers should avoid the area.

What's next:

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if anyone was injured in the crash.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.