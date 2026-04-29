I-94 rollover crash near Dearborn at Oakwood shuts down highway, MDOT says
(FOX 2) - A rollover crash on I-94 has shut down the highway between Melvindale and Dearborn.
Big picture view:
On Tuesday at 10:20 p.m., MDOT reported that a rollover crash on eastbound I-94 at Oakwood had shutdown the freeway. There, brake lights flooded the area, leaving cars at a standstill.
At 11:23 p.m., MDOT posted an update stating all lanes had been closed. Meanwhile, traffic is slowly moving through the area, so drivers should avoid the area.
What's next:
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen or if anyone was injured in the crash.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from MDOT's social media in this report.