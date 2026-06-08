I-94/Southfield ramps closing until spring of 2027

The Brief Ramps from I-94 to the Southfield Freeway will be closed for the next year. These closures begin Monday morning as part of the Restore 94 project. About 13 miles of the freeway are being rebuilt Wayne County.



The Restore 94 project enters another phase Monday, and this next stage brings ramp and lane closures at the I-94 and Southfield Freeway interchange for the foreseeable future.

This new roadwork will impact getting around, especially for those headed to and from Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Ramp closures

From June 8 until May 2027, the ramps from both sides of I-94 to both directions of the Southfield Freeway will be closed.

These closures are in addition to the Southfield to westbound I-94 ramps that are currently closed.

(Photo: MDOT)

Detours

The detour for the eastbound I-94 side is I-94 to westbound Michigan Avenue to Southfield.

Drivers trying to get from westbound I-94 to Southfield can either take Michigan Avenue or Telegraph to eastbound Michigan to Southfield. Drivers choosing the Telegraph detour should plan for extra delays because a lane on Telegraph is blocked for an emergency bridge repair.

Big picture view:

These closures are part of a larger project to rebuild nearly 13 miles of the freeway from I-275 to Michigan Avenue.