WEB UPDATE (7:03 pm): The freeway has been reopened at I-94 west bound at Allard.

I-94 had been closed westbound after Allard due to the serious injury accident.

The east side crash happened sometime after 5 p.m. involving multiple vehicles. One person is said to be seriously injured according to Michigan State Police.

Credit: SkyFOX