Warren police-involved shooting investigation closes I-94 at Woodward

A Warren police-involved shooting investigation has closed the westbound side of I-94 at Woodward Avenue in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

According to Commissioner Bill Dwyer, a shot fired by an officer on the freeway wounded a suspect. No officers were injured but the circumstances are still under investigation.

Traffic has backed up for more than two miles due to the closure, which is being assisted by Michigan State Police.

"MSP units are assisting in closing I 94 near Woodward for a Warren Police Department investigation," posted the Michigan State Police Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

