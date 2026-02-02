I-96, Southfield Freeway closures begin as crews repair sinkhole in Wayne County

article

As repairs continue on a sinkhole that formed on the local lanes of eastbound I-96 near Southfield Freeway, drivers in the area will encounter lane and ramp closures.

From the morning of Feb. 2 until early March, these closures and restrictions will be in effect:

Eastbound I-96 local lanes at Southfield closed – Detour I-96 express lanes or Southfield Freeway

Eastbound I-96 local lane traffic between Telegraph Road and Southfield Freeway will be able to access Southfield Freeway or eastbound I-96 express lanes only

Eastbound I-96 express lanes ramp to I-96 local lanes at Southfield Freeway closed

Lane and ramp closures previously in place will remain through early spring:

The northbound M-39 ramp to the eastbound I-96 local lanes is closed.

Southbound M-39 can only access the ramp to the eastbound I-96 express lanes.

Eastbound I-96 local lanes can be accessed from Greenfield Road and further east.