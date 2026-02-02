I-96, Southfield Freeway closures begin as crews repair sinkhole in Wayne County
article
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As repairs continue on a sinkhole that formed on the local lanes of eastbound I-96 near Southfield Freeway, drivers in the area will encounter lane and ramp closures.
From the morning of Feb. 2 until early March, these closures and restrictions will be in effect:
- Eastbound I-96 local lanes at Southfield closed – Detour I-96 express lanes or Southfield Freeway
- Eastbound I-96 local lane traffic between Telegraph Road and Southfield Freeway will be able to access Southfield Freeway or eastbound I-96 express lanes only
- Eastbound I-96 express lanes ramp to I-96 local lanes at Southfield Freeway closed
Lane and ramp closures previously in place will remain through early spring:
- The northbound M-39 ramp to the eastbound I-96 local lanes is closed.
- Southbound M-39 can only access the ramp to the eastbound I-96 express lanes.
Eastbound I-96 local lanes can be accessed from Greenfield Road and further east.