Southfield Freeway sinkhole will take a week to repair

The Brief Part of the Southfield Freeway will be closed due to a sinkhole. The emergency repairs will take a week to perform, meaning the ramp onto Eastbound I-96 will be closed.



Repairs to a sinkhole that formed on the Southfield Freeway (M-39) will take a week to repair after developing over the past week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has dispatched crews for an emergency road repair.

Big picture view:

According to MDOT, the repairs will mean closing down the northbound ramp from M-39 to Eastbound I-96.

An available detour includes trekking onto westbound I-96, then getting off at the Evergreen exit, which then leads onto the eastbound I-96 local and express lanes.

The M-39 ramp onto eastbound I-96 local lanes will also be closed. But the express lanes will remain open.

Footage over the sinkhole showed water pooling on the shoulder of the highway.