Southfield Freeway sinkhole will take a week to repair
(FOX 2) - Repairs to a sinkhole that formed on the Southfield Freeway (M-39) will take a week to repair after developing over the past week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation has dispatched crews for an emergency road repair.
Big picture view:
According to MDOT, the repairs will mean closing down the northbound ramp from M-39 to Eastbound I-96.
An available detour includes trekking onto westbound I-96, then getting off at the Evergreen exit, which then leads onto the eastbound I-96 local and express lanes.
The M-39 ramp onto eastbound I-96 local lanes will also be closed. But the express lanes will remain open.
Footage over the sinkhole showed water pooling on the shoulder of the highway.
The Source: Aerial footage and an MDOT news release.