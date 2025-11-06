'I am going to press charges': Taylor Kids Footlocker stabbing leaves 19-year-old hospitalized

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was stabbed by a 40-year-old in line at a sneaker store. This allegedly happened after the suspect's card was declined at the store. The victim spoke to FOX 2 from her hospital bed.



A children's sneaker store turned into a crime scene Wednesday night after a stabbing.

Big picture view:

Amid the Nikes and New Balance, a 19-year-old woman was stabbed by a 40-year-old in line whose card was declined.

"To start, I was stabbed four times and I have a punctured lung right now," said victim Suniya Jenkins. "I think it was unfair to me to get stabbed, but that’s really all I can say."

Jenkins was stabbed at Kids Footlocker and tells FOX 2 she was walking by the sneaker store at Southland Mall in Taylor on Wednesday and heard yelling at the register. Inside, a 40-year-old woman’s credit card was declined.

She then says she looked in, and the woman snapped at her.

"As the argument got verbal, she put her hand in her purse and proceeded to tell me she was going to shoot me," said Jenkins. "I did not see or even know I was stabbed until after the physical altercation."

Instead, the woman pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed Suniya twice in the neck, once in the stomach, and once in the thigh.

Police sources say a comment about the suspect being "broke" spurred the whole thing, but Suniya says it wasn’t her.

"I would love to press charges. I am going to press charges, but it does sadden me because I don’t want her to be taken away from her children, I truly don’t," said Jenkins.

What's next:

The suspect, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested at the mall. FOX 2 was told she had children with her too.

Charges are expected.