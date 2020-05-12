A classic '“Looney Tunes” scene has seemingly come to life after a university professor in Tucson, Arizona captured video of a coyote actually chasing a roadrunner.

Michael Bogan, a professor of wildlife biology in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona, tweeted video of a coyote chasing after a roadrunner on the Santa Cruz River in downtown Tuscon on May 9.

“There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner,” Bogan is heard saying in the video. “I can't believe it. That is a straight up cartoon.”

Bogan’s delight is due to the situation’s similarity to the classic cartoon feud between Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, who always seems to outsmart the confounded coyote.

And just like in the cartoon, the real-life roadrunner escapes without a scratch.

There are a large number of roadrunners and coyotes in the area, according to Bogan, but this was the first time he had ever captured video of the two species interacting.