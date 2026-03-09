Suspects charged in 2024 murder of Fenton man inside abandoned Detroit school

article

Two suspects have been charged in the 2024 murder of a Fenton man found inside an abandoned school.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Jalen Davon Williams, 25, and Hodari Heatley, 29, both of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of Mason Tabor, 21.

The backstory:

Investigators say that Tabor was led inside the former school in the 13100 block of Wildemere Street in Detroit where he was shot to death by Williams and Heatley on Dec. 16, 2024.

The prosecutor's office allege the two men robbed Tabor of a handgun, before fleeing the scene.

Sources say the man may have traveled to Detroit from Genessee County to sell a firearm and that at some point his parents reported him missing.

Jalen Davon Williams has been charged with felony murder, premeditated first-degree murder, armed robbery, and three counts of felony firearm.

Hodari Heatley has been charged with felony murder, premeditated first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and four counts of felony firearm.

Victim Mason Tabor

Williams was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 6, and Heatley was arraigned and remanded to jail on March 7.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for March 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for March 23, at 8:45 a.m.