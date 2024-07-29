'I didn’t believe it': Man wins $1M from Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Sanilac County man said he couldn't believe it when he saw "1MIL" on a Michigan Lottery ticket he was scratching.

The 32-year-old man bought five tickets, including a Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Wild Time ticket, "on a whim" from Scott’s Quik Stop in Marlette.

"I started scratching them off when I got in my car, and when I saw the star symbol with ‘1MIL’ underneath on my Diamond Wild Time ticket, I didn’t believe it," he said. "It wasn’t until my girlfriend scanned it on the Lottery app and $1 million came up on the screen that it finally hit me that I really won! It is an unbelievable feeling."

The man chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to save his winnings.