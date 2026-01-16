'I feel horrible:' New information comes out on violent 26 Mile Road collision

The Brief Five people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on EB 26 Mile Rd. On Friday, FOX 2 heard from Ethan Dunlap, the husband and father of the 25-year-old and kids in one of the vehicles.



The snow may have stopped, but more is expected over the weekend and next week. Hopefully, it won’t lead to pile-ups on the roads like the one on 26 Mile that sent five to the hospital on Thursday.

Big picture view:

On Friday night, FOX 2 heard from the husband of the woman and children in the other vehicle and got his perspective. His name is Ethan Dunlap, and he took some of the photos at the scene of the crash.

On Wednesday, Chesterfield Township police say two vehicles collided head-on on eastbound 26 Mile, west of I-94.

Officials say one vehicle was occupied by a 59-year-old woman and a passenger. On the other, a 25-year-old and two kids. All of them were taken to the hospital.

FOX 2 heard from an uncle of one of the families in the vehicles who said there was no 59-year-old. It was his 41-year-old sister and 16-year-old niece who were severely injured and that they were T-boned.

On Friday, FOX 2 heard from Ethan Dunlap, the husband and father of the 25-year-old and kids in the other vehicle.

Dunlap says as soon as his wife called him, he rushed to the scene.

He says police and the fire department told him at the scene that the other vehicle lost control, spun out, came into his wife’s lane where they hit head-on, and then the other vehicle turned sideways.

"I feel horrible for what happened to the mom and the daughter," said Ethan Dunlap. "They definitely got the worst of it. My kids are doing alright. My wife is pretty beat up. She can’t lift her left arm. She has pretty severe bruising, and it’s just — we had to drive her to the police department to get the police report, and she was terrified the entire time. So definitely some psychological damage."

Again, he says the children are okay.

Everyone is out of the hospital. His message to all drivers was to slow down.