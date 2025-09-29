'I forgave him': Daughter of man killed in Grand Blanc church shooting writes letter to family

The Brief Three women, members of the same Church of Latter-day Saints from Phoenix, Arizona, were in Michigan when the shooting happened. They told FOX 2 they felt rather helpless as they learned the scope of the attack that occurred Sunday morning. One person was in the church; their father was shot and killed, and they say the shooter spared her life.



As the community of Grand Blanc continues to mourn, many are seeing how far-reaching the faith family of the LDS Church is.

Big picture view:

Filing past a line of media from around the country that stretches for blocks, FOX 2 encountered three women, members of the same Church of Latter-day Saints from Phoenix, Arizona.

They were on vacation in Michigan when they got word of the horrific events in Grand Blanc. Without question, they made it a priority to visit the church themselves, bringing flowers with them.

They told FOX 2 they felt rather helpless as they learned the scope of the attack that occurred Sunday morning. Like many, they were simply looking for ways to start the healing process, just to show some love after the tragedy caused by a hateful act.

As members of the Church of Latter-day Saints, they were also able to give us a perspective of what a typical day of worship would consist of.

"At any given Sunday, the service is only an hour long, but there are hundreds of people in that service, and they disperse and go to Sunday school for all ages. So this was in the main sanctuary where all the people were gathered," said Megan Pollis.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 also heard some stories of faith and forgiveness. One person was in the church; their father was shot and killed, and they say the shooter spared her life.

She wrote, quote:

"I saw into his soul, and he saw into mine. He let me live, and I’m sharing this now because I believe it’s one of the reasons I was there." It goes on to say, "For anyone who can set aside hate. Maybe that time won’t be now for you, but maybe one day. What we say and do matters. If we can stop the hate, we can stop the suffering."

This was from a letter written by someone who says their father was shot and killed in the church. She was spared. It's a letter forgiving the person who was responsible for the tragedy that happened Sunday morning.

These are just a fraction of the stories that are starting to surface as a community tries to find ways to heal.