‘I might win big here!’: Man wins $200K Michigan Lottery prize at bar's burger night

article

A man eating dinner at a bar's burger night like he does every week was thrilled to discover he won $200,000 playing a Michigan Lottery game.

The 57-year-old bought a Club Keno ticket at Chatterbox Bar & Grill at 390 Territorial Rd. in Benton Harbor on Feb. 28.

"I go to Chatterbox every week for burger night and always buy a few Club Keno tickets while I’m there," the winner said. "It was nearing the end of my draws and I’d only won $4, so I thought that was all I was going to win. On the third to last draw, I matched four numbers, then 5, and so on, and I thought to myself: ‘I might win big here!’ When my tenth number was drawn, I couldn’t believe it. Winning still hasn’t sunk in."

The winner said he plans to pay bills, put a down payment on a new home, and save for retirement.