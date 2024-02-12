'I thought I won $500': Michigan woman wins $500,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket

article

When a Michigan woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, she told the store clerk that she hoped it would help her save for retirement. It did.

"I have been playing the Ghostbusters game since it came out," said the 64-year-old Allegan County.

She finally hit big on a ticket bought at a Marathon gas station at 665 Allegan St. in Plainwell.

"I scratched the ticket on break later that day and I thought I won $500. My coworker said: ‘You might want to look at that prize amount again.’ When I saw it was actually $500,000, I felt like I was going to have a heart attack!" the woman said.

With her winnings, the woman plans to pay bills, pay off her home, and then save the remainder.