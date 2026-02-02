ICE makes arrest at Hazel Park warehouse after vehicle pursuit, spokesperson says

The Brief ICE says they arrested an undocumented immigrant in Hazel Park on Monday. While trying to pull him over, the man sped off in his car, driving to a warehouse where he stopped and ran on foot. He was later arrested.



An undocumented immigrant from Venezuela was arrested by ICE in Hazel Park, a spokesperson told FOX 2 on Monday.

What they're saying:

Edwin Romero Guttierez was arrested by ICE on Feb. 2 when federal agents attempted to pull Guttierez's car over. The ICE spokesperson said he then sped off away from them, nearly hitting other vehicles.

Federal officials say he then approached a warehouse, exited the car and ran off on foot. He was later arrested in the warehouse.

Dig deeper:

A photo provided by the ICE spokesperson appears to show Guttierez's car after it collided with several rolling carts at the warehouse.

The ICE spokesperson said Guiterrez was previously arrested by Border Patrol in 2023 after crossing the border illegally in the Rio Grande Valley.

He remains in ICE custody pending further immigration proceedings.