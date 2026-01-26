ICE shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis raises 2nd Amendment questions regarding CPLs

The Brief Minneapolis Police confirm Alex Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a valid permit to carry a firearm. In the meantime, FOX 2 did some digging to look into what the general rights and responsibilities of a CPL holder.



The shooting death of Alex Pretti, a lawful Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holder in Minneapolis, has many people asking for clarity on the rights CPL holders have when attending protests.

Big picture view:

Minneapolis Police confirm Alex Pretti was a lawful gun owner with a valid permit to carry a firearm and did not have a criminal record. State law there allows permit holders to carry a handgun in public, depending on the permit type, but there are questions as to whether Pretti’s gun was holstered or brandished when it was spotted by officers moments before the shooting took place.

That is all part of an ongoing investigation, but in the meantime, FOX 2 did some digging to look into what the general rights and responsibilities a CPL holder has when taking part in a protest.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 asked retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt for the answer.

"A CPL holder has the right to bring a weapon, I think, to anything because they are a lawful CPL holder. However, when they are engaging with the police on a traffic stop or investigation, they’re obligated to say, 'officer, I’m a CPL holder, I have a weapon on me,'" said Dolunt. "'My hands are up. I’m not doing anything.' I’m letting you know, and my paperwork is in my wallet, and it’s good. However, in this case, I don’t think he said that to be honest with you."

"You know a CPL holder, you start fighting with the police, you’re going to lose your license. So did he go there with the intent that, maybe I’m going to be confronted by pro-ICE protesters? Or am I going to engage the Federal Government, which would be a huge mistake, and we’ll never know because he’s deceased."

What's next:

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held what’s being called a "productive" call where the White House reportedly agreed to reduce the number of federal agents in that state and produce a more coordinated form of immigration enforcement from here on out.