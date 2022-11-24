Icelandair launches flights from Detroit to Iceland

Icelandair announced it would be adding seasonal flights from Detroit Metro Airport to Reykjavík, Iceland.

According to a news release, the flights will begin May 18, 2023, with four weekly non-stop flights through October 30, 2023.

Flight 872 will depart to Iceland at 8:30 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX. Return flight 873 will depart Iceland bound for Detroit at 5:00 pm on the same day and arrive at 6:25 pm.

The flight time from The Motor City to Iceland is approximately six hours, with connections available at Icelandair’s Keflavík International Airport hub to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, and Continental Europe.

Icelandair passengers can also take a Stopover in Iceland for up to 7 nights at no additional airfare en route to their final destination.

"Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when traveling to Iceland and beyond. Icelandair’s DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel-efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers," said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group.

To celebrate this announcement, Icelandair is offering round-trip fares of $499* to Iceland and selected European destinations for travel from May 18, 2023 – October 30, 2023, when booked by December 4, 2022. Passengers may also travel in Saga Premium class during the sale for only $999*. The sale starts today at noon.

For more information about Icelandair’s schedule, flights, or fares to Iceland and beyond, visit www.icelandair.com.