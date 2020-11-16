If you own a local restaurant - or want to support them with your business - do it with How2Help

The pending pause on indoor dining will be tough on restaurants beginning Wednesday. It's going to be a big challenge to keep the doors open, but Rob Wolchek shows you how we can all help.

Restaurants like Stackerz Deli in Southfield will be losing their dine-in business for at least the next three weeks.

"Most of my business is dine-in," the owner, Simon Sinishtaj said. "The first time, we made it through a very hard time. But this time around we're not sure, we'll see."

Places like this can't close - and you can help. Support small businesses like Stackerz with carry-out orders.

Wolchek will be going to different restaurants and letting people know that they are open.

Alexis Drakopoulos runs Republica Restaurant in Berkley and is working on making her outdoor patio comfortable for socially distanced diners in November.

"We are family-owned, it is myself and my husband and my parents," she said. "We will have the patio if people want to sit outside, we'll have curbside and carryout. And hope that people will want to support small businesses as they have these past few months."

If you have a restaurant and are open, we want to support you. Go to how2help and we will let everyone know you are open and ready to serve.