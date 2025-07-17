IMAX showings of Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' sell out a year before release: Why is this?

article

Thousands of film-lovers flocked to the internet as the clock struck midnight Thursday when tickets to IMAX 70mm showings of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' went on sale a whole year before a frame appeared on the giant screen.

Tickets to the highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's epic poem are on sale and a majority of IMAX theaters across the world are already sold out.

Even worse news for those who missed the rush and are aching to watch it, tickets are now being re-sold for hundreds of dollars on the internet.

The original story of The Odyssey follows Odysseus as he journeys home after the ten-year-long Trojan War in Troy. Throughout his journey, Odysseus and his crew run into many perils that include a cyclops, sirens, and even being held captive by the nymph Calypso.

The story, told over 24 books, and spanning 10 years, is now being produced into an epic feature film directed by Nolan.

IMAX Picture View:

Nolan, fresh off his immense success with 2023's ‘Oppenheimer', announced the project in December 2024, and advertised it as the first film to be entirely photographed with IMAX film cameras, which is regarded as the highest quality a picture could achieve.

Some may confuse this as to why it is considered the first, as hundreds of films have been shot on and projected in the format. In fact, most Hollywood IMAX productions are partially filmed with IMAX cameras as the format is expensive and incredibly disruptive for more intimate moments.

IMAX Film cameras are incredibly loud, some even comparing them to a lawn mower. So capturing sound while shooting in the format could lead to complications in post-production.

An audience member can sometimes tell when a filmmaker switches between the two cameras.

Next time, if you ever watch ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Interstellar’ or ‘Oppenheimer’, pay attention to the top and bottom of your TV and notice the black bars. You will see them disappear and reappear at times. That is the switch between an IMAX camera and a regular 35mm camera.

CHICAGO - JULY 17: Members of the audience watch the "The Dark Knight" Chicago midnight screening at the Navy Pier Imax Theater on July 17, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Wireimage) Expand

Now, according to Nolan, new technology has been developed in order to capture quieter moments without disruption, allowing 'The Odyssey' to be completely shot in IMAX.

The Scope in the Frame:

IMAX film is the largest format, sitting at 70mm, utilizing most of the space on the reel. In comparison, an average film is shot with 35mm film or on digital. So special theaters would need to be built in order for a frame to be projected.

IMAX technician working w. film at co. joining in nation's industrial transformation w. its large-screen film technology. (Photo by Steve Liss/Getty Images) Expand

This, plus the amount of personnel needed to operate and handle a reel of film, is why IMAX theaters that project 70mm are rare across the U.S.

In Michigan, there are only two IMAX 70mm theaters, Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids, and the Chrysler IMAX Dome at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.

Other theaters that advertise as IMAX are mainly projected in a digital format on a smaller screen.

Projection manager Richard Dube looks at 70 mm film stock at the Paramount theater on John in Toronto on Saturday. Imax is currently running Apollo 13 which has been converted to the IMAX format and looks incredible on the huge screen. (Photo by Rene Expand

By the numbers:

With this, excitement grew among Nolan fans and ‘cinephiles’. Official photos from the set began appearing with the film's star, Matt Damon, as Odysseus.

Then on Tuesday, news struck the movie-going world as IMAX 70mm tickets for 'The Odyssey' were expected to go on sale on Thursday, July 17, one year before the film's 2026 premiere.

A trailer had not even hit the internet at the time of this article. However, a teaser has been playing reportedly before IMAX showings of James Gunn's ‘Superman.’

When midnight struck on July 17, thousands swarmed the internet to purchase their advance movie tickets, leaving most of the 26 IMAX theaters, including the Celebration in Grand Rapids, to be completely sold out.

Unfortunately, reports of scalpers re-selling tickets are already happening. Some are selling their $15 ticket for over $100.

The good news is, IMAX has announced there will be future show times that people can sign up for and be notified about when they announce more dates. So if you want to see the film, just be patient, and don't throw $100 into a scalper's wallet.

It is unheard of for a film to sell like concert tickets a year before release, especially for a film not based off a franchise like Marvel or Star Wars. But in recent times, the name of the director has become the driving force behind ticket sales, more so than the movie star.

The backstory:

Christopher Nolan's previous film, ‘Oppenheimer,’ exploded into theaters during the summer 2023 season alongside Greta Gerwig's smash hit ‘Barbie,' sparking the "Barbenheimer" theater experience.

Nolan's film nearly grossed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing biographical film of all time. And much of that success was its sold-out IMAX screenings that pushed audiences to view it in its true 70mm form.

Similarly, Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' starring Michael B. Jordan had similar success in the IMAX scene, even leading to an extended run on the big screen. Another non-franchise film.

US actor Michael B. Jordan poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European Premiere of "Sinners" at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London, on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It is safe to say that in the growing age of streaming and as fewer people go to the movies, IMAX is still going strong.

If you want to learn more about IMAX you can visit their website by tapping here.