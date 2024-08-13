The impact of Kamala Harris not doing interviews and presidential debate floated in Michigan

With her nomination locked up, Kamala Harris's attention to the presidential election is now fully devoted to a string of rallies in battleground states.

But with the Democratic National Convention less than a week away, Harris has yet to take questions from the press or do a long-form interview with a TV station or newspaper.

An Oakland University political science professor gives his take on the growing gap in Harris's time in front of the public and the media, as well as when people will start itching for more details into her policy proposals.

Donald Trump also posted online four dates to debate Harris in the run-up to the November election - however, Harris's campaign has yet to confirm if she'll participate in all of them. If she does, one would include a debate in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

