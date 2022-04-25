Implicit bias training to be required for Michigan public health licensees starting in June

article

Michigan professionals licensed under the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' Public Health Code will be required to undergo implicit bias training beginning June 1.

This excludes veterinary medicine. See a full list of professions the requirement applies to below.

Implicit bias is the biases people have unintentionally.

The Public Health Code rule defines it as "an attitude or internalized stereotype that affects an individual’s perception, action, or decision-making in an unconscious manner and often contributes to unequal treatment of people based on race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, age, disability, or other characteristic."

Licensees renewing their licenses after June 1 will be required to complete one hour of implicit bias training. This training must be completed yearly.

Training that was taken prior the promulgation of the rule on June 1, 2021, and within the license cycle that is up for renewal, qualifies toward the requirement for renewals

New applicants must complete two hours of implicit bias training within the five years immediately preceding issuance of the license or registration.

Licensees can find more information about the training here.

Licensees required to do the training:

Acupuncture

Athletic Trainers

Audiologists

Behavior Analysts

Chiropractors

Counselors

Dentistry

Genetic Counseling

Marriage & Family Therapy

Massage Therapy

Medicine

Midwifery

Nursing

Nursing Home Administrators

Occupational Therapy

Optometry

Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery

Pharmacy (Pharmacists, Pharmacy

Technicians, etc.)

Physical Therapy

Physician’s Assistants

Podiatric Medicine & Surgery

Psychology

Respiratory Therapy

Sanitarian

Social Worker

Speech-Language Pathology