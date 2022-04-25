Implicit bias training to be required for Michigan public health licensees starting in June
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan professionals licensed under the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' Public Health Code will be required to undergo implicit bias training beginning June 1.
This excludes veterinary medicine. See a full list of professions the requirement applies to below.
Implicit bias is the biases people have unintentionally.
The Public Health Code rule defines it as "an attitude or internalized stereotype that affects an individual’s perception, action, or decision-making in an unconscious manner and often contributes to unequal treatment of people based on race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, age, disability, or other characteristic."
Licensees renewing their licenses after June 1 will be required to complete one hour of implicit bias training. This training must be completed yearly.
Training that was taken prior the promulgation of the rule on June 1, 2021, and within the license cycle that is up for renewal, qualifies toward the requirement for renewals
New applicants must complete two hours of implicit bias training within the five years immediately preceding issuance of the license or registration.
Licensees can find more information about the training here.
Licensees required to do the training:
Acupuncture
Athletic Trainers
Audiologists
Behavior Analysts
Chiropractors
Counselors
Dentistry
Genetic Counseling
Marriage & Family Therapy
Massage Therapy
Medicine
Midwifery
Nursing
Nursing Home Administrators
Occupational Therapy
Optometry
Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery
Pharmacy (Pharmacists, Pharmacy
Technicians, etc.)
Physical Therapy
Physician’s Assistants
Podiatric Medicine & Surgery
Psychology
Respiratory Therapy
Sanitarian
Social Worker
Speech-Language Pathology