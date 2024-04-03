Impressive Oakland Township mansion hits market at $6.5 million

Built in 2012, the people who poured their hearts into this more than 9,000 square-foot mansion, (more than 13,000 square feet if you add the basement), call it a Normandy French Tudor Estate.

Nestled in a private gated in Oakland Township, the price tag is $6.5 million, we spent an hour and a few minutes can’t do it justice, but here are a few highlights:

A chef’s kitchen with double island and wine closet

Custom bedroom suites with unique details

An elevator

A top floor suite all to itself across a walkway

A lower level furnished with a golf simulator, gym, sauna, bar, wine cooler

A solarium overlooks a lovely pool and deck and there’s of course a fire pit.

FOX 2 wanted to know how typical or atypical a home like this in our area, and what kind of market there is for it among the housing market here Metro Detroit.

According to Realtor.com the property has been listed there for 90 days…

So far in 2024, 20 homes have been listed for more than $5 million in the Detroit metro area, seven of which were listed for more than $6.9 million.

The highest priced home this year in the Detroit area was in zip 48306 in Oakland Township, and priced at $9.85 million.