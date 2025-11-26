Inkster police searching for missing baby who was last seen with her mother
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are searching for a 19-month-old who went missing with her mother.
Officials say they are in need of help locating 19-month-old Camyla Bicy who was last seen with her biological mother, Briana Bicy.
Police believe Bicy is possibly driving a black 2025 Ford Explorer and her whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850.