Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy who is non-verbal and autistic.

Inkster officials say the child was last seen in the area of Florence and Wellington wearing a Paw Patrol T-shirt and tan shorts.

He has dreadlocks in a ponytail.

Police say he is non-verbal and may not respond if called. If you see him or have any information, you can call the Inkster Police Department at (313) 563-9850.