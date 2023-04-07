Inkster Road closing under I-696 next week for freeway bridge work in Farmington Hills

Inkster Road will be closed under I-696 for part of next week as crews repair the freeway bridge in Farmington Hills.

The closure starts at 7 a.m., and the road will reopen Wednesday at 5 p.m. Inkster will remain open to local traffic only between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads up to the I-696 bridges

The outside shoulders of both northbound and southbound Inkster Road will remain closed under I-696 until the end of April.

Inkster Road detours: