Inkster Road closing under I-696 next week for freeway bridge work in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster Road will be closed under I-696 for part of next week as crews repair the freeway bridge in Farmington Hills.
The closure starts at 7 a.m., and the road will reopen Wednesday at 5 p.m. Inkster will remain open to local traffic only between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads up to the I-696 bridges
The outside shoulders of both northbound and southbound Inkster Road will remain closed under I-696 until the end of April.
Inkster Road detours:
- Northbound Inkster Road: Westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Middlebelt Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road, then to Inkster Road.
- Southbound Inkster Road: Westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Middlebelt Road to eastbound 11 Mile Road, then to Inkster Road.