Inkster shooting leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing

The Brief One person was shot and killed in Inkster and police say an investigation is ongoing. The incident was isolated, according to police.



One person is dead after a shooting in Inkster on Thursday.

Big picture view:

Inkster police say at 5:28 p.m., officers were called out to the 1300 block of Middlebelt for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers found the victim, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators talked to witnesses who said the suspected gunman entered a nearby home. Officers searched the home and did not find the suspect at the moment.

The incident was isolated, according to police, and there is no threat to the community.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing. Inkster police are asking if anyone has information by calling 313-563-9850.