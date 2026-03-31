Inside the Eastern Michigan Career Closet, the one-stop shop for college students

The Brief The Career Closet at Eastern Michigan University makes it easy for college students to obtain professional attire before an interview. The person operating the store says it's about breaking down barriers.



A college student may have done everything right. They found a job opening, scored the interview, and set up travel.

But dressing the part represents one of the challenges that could demand more than what an applicant can achieve. Eastern Michigan University has recognized the problem, and come up with solution: The career closet.

Local perspective:

Raiden Francisco is among the college students that did the work. But he still needs something to wear.

On Tuesday, he wandered into the campus Career Closet with a goal in mind.

"For this tournament that’s going to take place in Nashville. I have to grab like three to five suits," he said. "I managed to get some suits that do fit me and I’m able to get them for free which is really nice."

Like other college students, the free aspect is big for Francisco. He's on a budget, which is why the campus resource was so key.

Brook McFadden is another student in the same situation. And without the aid of the closet, she wouldn't feel the confidence going into the big day.

"It kind of added to my confidence in a sense. I got this for free and none of you know that and I still look very professional," she said.

Big picture view:

According to Rebecca Gatewood, a career coach at the school, the Career Closet removes barriers.

"It was really about making sure that students had equitable access to clothing, professional clothing that they need for interviews, for conferences, and taking away the barriers," she said, "so whether that'd be financial, transportation, or just not knowing what to wear to those type of events and it’s all in one place so they can come to us for career advice and get the clothing that they need."

The clothing that's rented out is donated. For anyone interested in sending their old clothes, they do have to meet certain standards: clean and not ripped. If they are not new, they should be gently used.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

And the closet is available to alumni as well.

Learn more at their website here.