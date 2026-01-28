article

The Brief Drummond Island is the easternmost land in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, hugging the international border with Canada. Every winter, the ice freezes over Lake Huron, offering access to Ontario's St. Joseph Island. The tourism bureau marks the crossing with trees. It's open to anyone.



For a limited time only, Michigan now has another international bridge to Canada.

It's made of ice, marked by trees, and is open to snow mobiles, cross-country skiers, and even snow shoes.

International Ice Bridge at Drummond Island

Citizens that call Michigan's lower peninsula home can be forgiven for not knowing about Drummond Island.

The remote island is the Upper Peninsula's most eastern point, lying off of the mainland and south of Sault Ste. Marie in Chippewa County. Among its claims to fame is being one of the largest lake islands in the world.

Located in Lake Huron, Drummond Island hugs the international border with Ontario, Canada.

Big picture view:

According to Christina Kolo with the Drummond Island Tourism Association, volunteers use trees to mark the ice bridge, which is a roughly 10-mile path that provides access from Drummond Island in the U.S. to St. Joseph Island in Canada.

Volunteers place trees in the ice every tenth of a mile as a guide to anyone interested in making the journey.

As of late January, the ice is 16 inches thick and can support foot and snowmobile traffic. Some people are also know to travel via snow show, fat tire bike, and even sled dogs.

"Stay on the tree line, don't veer off, don't travel alone, and always check conditions," Kolo said.

The path is open to anyone, but because of the international crossing, travelers should use the CBP Mobile ROAM app to let customs officials know of the journey.

For a live feed of the path, check out the livestream from Drummond Island here.

Snowmobile rider on frozen Lake Huron, traveling between the U.S. and Canada.