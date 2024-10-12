International non-profit plants trees at Bald Mountain State Recreation Area

Local residents joined with volunteers of the global non-profit organization DSNDP, to plant trees in collaboration with the Michigan DNR at Bald Mountain State Recreation Area, in Orion Township on Saturday.

In alignment with the motto "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for tree plantation/conservation in collaboration with the U.S. government to address the demand for reforestation, regulate environmental temperatures, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity. These initiatives include planting trees, seed ball making, weed management, removal of invasive plant species and are executed under the guidance of the founders of the organization, Dr. Shri. Appasaheb Dharmadhikai and Dr. Shri. Sachindada Dharmadhikari.

(Photo courtesy of Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.)