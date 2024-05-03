Invasive algae 'rock snot' found in Michigan stream used for fishing trout

article

Samples taken from the Au Sable River in mid-Michigan last April found signs of an invasive algae known to thrive in pristine rivers and streams.

Left unmanaged, didymo - which is sometimes called rock snot - can form stalks and mats, depriving water habitats of nutrients and leading to a loss of vital insects and fish that call the rivers and streams home.

Didymo cells were discovered at a canoe launch near North Red Oak Road Oscoda County, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

Despite evidence of the invasive algae, there have been no blooms observed in the area. Didymo tends to bloom at sporadic and unpredictable times and won't persist through the entire season after appearing.

However, it's a nuisance during fishing season, Michigan Trout Unlimited Executive Director Bryan Burroughs said.

"With trout season now open across the state and paddle sports gearing up for the summer, it’s important to remind everyone enjoying Michigan’s streams and rivers to take steps to decontaminate to prevent further spread of didymo and aquatic invasive species," he said.

Michigan Trout Unlimited has been monitoring rivers for the presence of rock snot since last year, which is how the detection in the Au Sable River came about.

Currently, there is no treatment for didymo. It's also unclear how extensive the algae are throughout the Great Lakes.

Like other invasive species detection processes, the state relies on the public for reporting non-native plants and animals. The Eyes in the Field online reporting system is the best place to do that.