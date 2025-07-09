Investigation continues after Detroit shooting victims say they were shot on I-96

article

The Brief A group of men said they were shot when driving on I-96 in Detroit. Two men suffered leg injuries. Police could not find any evidence of a shooting, and they are seeking witnesses.



Police continue to search for evidence and witnesses after two shooting victims showed up at a Detroit hospital late Tuesday and said they were shot on I-96.

Michigan State Police said no evidence was found while searching the stretch of freeway where they claim it happened.

The backstory:

According to MSP, the victims said they were driving eastbound in the right center lane near E. Grand Boulevard when a vehicle pulled alongside them in the right lane around 10:55 p.m. The victims said they heard four gunshots before the suspect vehicle continued driving away.

One of the victims, a 57-year-old man who was driving, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, while a 22-year-old man in the back seat was shot in the thigh. A 21-year-old man who was sitting in the front seat was not struck.

After the shooting, the men said they exited the freeway and drove themselves to a hospital for care.

"Troopers and canine units did not locate any shell casings or evidence along the freeway," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "They will continue to look for evidence to locate where the shooting occurred and attempt to determine a suspect, suspect vehicle or motive. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident are asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police.



