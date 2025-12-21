Lions fall to Steelers as Detroit sees playoff chances slip

The Brief The Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of teams fighting for a chance in the playoffs. The 24-29 loss puts the Lions hopes for a postseason run on life support.



The Detroit Lions fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-29 in a high-stakes game between two teams fighting for their postseason lives.

The game ended on a bizarre final play that included an offensive pass interference that negated a touchdown by Jared Goff.

The Lions fell to 8-7, seeing their playoff chances slip to almost zero.

A tied score at halftime gave way to a dominant second half by the Steelers, who leaned on running back Jaylen Warren's two long runs into the end zone.

The Lions failed to generate any positive plays as its battered offensive line gave up a safety in the third quarter. While Detroit found its footing in the fourth quarter, their momentum arrived too late.

They had a chance to drive down for one more score after a miss by the Steelers kicker on a 37-yard field goal attempt.

The team drove all the way down to the Steelers' red zone before penalties and a controversial call ended the game.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Steelers, the Lions' playoff chances sat at 29%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

They lost control of their destiny after the Chicago Bears' miraculous victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. That game put the Bears in control of the NFC North with wildcard spots still up for grabs.

After losing to the Steelers, the Lions' chances now hang by a thread. They will need to win their final two games and hope for a host of other scenarios if they want to make it to the postseason.