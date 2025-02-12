Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in Michigan?

article

Get your snow scrapers ready – you're going to need them on Thursday morning.

No, you can't just hit the road and let the snow fall off as you drive unless you want a ticket.

Michigan law requires drivers to clean the snow off of their vehicles before driving.

Windows and lights cannot be obstructed, and snow is considered an obstruction.

Even if your windows and lights are clear, leaving snow on the roof and hood of your vehicle is still banned, too. According to Michigan law, it is illegal to "deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway." Essentially, if you don't clean the snow off your vehicle, and it flies off while driving, you could be pulled over.

If you don't clean the snow off your vehicle, you could be fined up to $100 per offense.

Michigan snow forecast

Wednesday's snow is expected to be the most significant snowfall Metro Detroit has received so far this winter.

By this time of year, the area has typically received 29 inches of snow. This year, the area has only gotten a bit over 16 inches.

How Much Snow:

Between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, most of Southeast Michigan is expected to get 4-7 inches of snow. There’s potential for up to 8 inches in Macomb, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties. If sleet mixes in, some spots could land closer to 3 inches.

Timeline:

The snow will start falling between 2-4 p.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon.

The evening commute will get increasingly tricky as snowfall rates ramp up, making it tough for road crews to keep things clear.

Snow winds down between 5-7 a.m. Thursday.