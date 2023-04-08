Isle of Palms beach shooting: 6 hurt on ‘senior skip day’

Two people have been charged after gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a "senior skip day," police in South Carolina said.

Six people were hurt in the shooting, which took place around Friday evening on Isle of Palms , 94 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Video posted on Twitter showed the moments after the gunfire broke out.

Dozens of people can be seen running off the beach amid screams and sirens.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said Saturday that two people had been charged for unlawful possession of guns – a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Police said the 18-year-old was found in a municipal parking lot with a weapon, and that the 16-year-old had a stolen firearm. Police were still working to determine if the 16-year-old was involved in the shooting.

Hundreds of people including high schoolers taking an unofficial day off school were on the beach at the time , and there were several altercations before shots were fired, Cornett has said. Officers went out on the beach when they saw the crowd gathering, then two fights broke out and the shooting unfolded, Cornett said.

Five of the victims were teens, and another was in her mid-30s, Cornett said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and others transported themselves.

Cornett said the older victim was just in the area using the beach, "an innocent victim in a bad spot."

An investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public to provide additional information or video footage.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and Storyful contributed.