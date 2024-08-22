'It was a battle': Detroit Prowl women's tackle football team secures AWFL championship

These gals have grit.

Detroit Prowl, a women's tackle football team, are the new champs of the American Women's Football League (AWFL). The players are being recognized for their work both on and off the field, including Kelly Bernadyn - who, in addition to playing football, is an EMT and fitness coach.

"I get to make people's worst days better," she said. "I think that, naturally, I just want to help, and I don't feel like I'm helping, I don't feel like I'm living."

When Bernadyn joined Prowl, she signed up to be the kicker and the punter.

"I was under this mindset that I would never get hurt, I wouldn't be touched, I would never have to tackle. Life would be good, and I'd get to say I'm a professional athlete, and it didn't work that way."

However, she did end up breaking her hand at one point. Still, the team pushes on, breaking barriers and fighting their way to a big title.

"It was a battle, like a serious battle," Bernadyn said of the championship game.

Prowl is looking for players. Learn more.

Watch the story above to learn more about the team.